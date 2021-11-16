NCP MP Frets Over BJP's Name-changing Spree: 'Taj Mahal, Qutab Minar Will Be Renamed Next'

Perturbed by the name-changing spree BJP govts, NCP MP Majeed Memon on Tuesday, said that the move must be objected to. Claiming that in the absence of resistance, iconic Indian monuments Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal may also be renamed by BJP. His comment comes in the wake of Bhopal's Habibganj station being renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station and Yogi govt mulling to rename Azamgarh to Aryamgarh.

NCP MP frets renaming of Taj Mahal

Habib gunj railway station has now become Rani Kamlapati. in MP.Azamgarh is soon going to be changed in UP. If we don’t raise objection they are out to change the names of Qutub Minar and Taj Mahal in days to come. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) November 16, 2021

PM Modi renames Rani Kamlapati Railway station

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the recently redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh. The newly renovated railway station was launched on the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, which is being celebrated by the centre as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’. Addressing the crowds, PM Modi claimed that the railway station was now more important as the Ginnorgarh queen's name was attached to it.

He touted, "Not only has this historical railway station of Bhopal been renovated, but its importance has also increased with the addition of the name of Kamalapati Ji, the queen of Ginnorgarh. Today the pride of Indian Railways has also been added to the pride of Gondwana”. This station is the country's first PPP (Public-Private partnership) railway station co-owned by Bhopal-based Bansal Group and Indian railways.

Name changes in BJP govts

Days ago, CM Yogi Adityanath hinted at changing the name of Azamgarh to Aryamgarh. While laying the foundation stone of a state university in Azamgarh, Yogi Adityanath said that the educational institute will truly turn the district into Aryamgarh. Adityanath has already renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, while Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Aligarh, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Ghazipur and Bastipur are on the list for a name change.

Scoffing at Yogi Adityanath's idea, Azamgarh MP and ex-CM Akhilesh Yadav said, "Azamgarh people have always been with Samajwadi Party. By changing names, development does not happen. Their (BJP) development is to change names and change colours. People know who has developed Azamgarh. We will win with around 400 seats".

Similarly, the Shivraj Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government announced that Hoshangabad will be renamed as Narmadapuram during the celebration of Narmada Jayanti. Following this, Nasrullahganj will be renamed as Bhairunda. Even ex-BJP ally Shiv Sena has often sought to change Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad to Dharashiv. Opposition parties have slammed such name-changing moves as a time waste and aimed to score political points.