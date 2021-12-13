NCP Pitches Alternative For BJP In Centre; Envisages 'govt Under Sharad Pawar Leadership'

On the occasion of Sharad Pawar's 81st birthday, NCP envisaged that opposition parties would form a government at the Centre in 2024 under his leadership. Speaking at a ceremony on December 12, NCP spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik pitched his party supremo as an "alternative" to PM Modi.

Maintaining that only Sharad Pawar can bring together opposition parties despite their differences, he cited the formation of the unexpected Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra in 2019.

NCP's Nawab Malik remarked, "It is Pawar Sahab's 81st birthday. In the last 7 years, a question is being raised in the country as to who will face off against Modi? What will be the alternative to BJP? Two years ago, no one would have even imagined in their wildest dreams that Shiv Sena and Congress will sit together. If Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can form a government in Maharashtra under the leadership of Pawar Sahab, then an alternative government will be formed in the country in 2024 under the leadership of Pawar Sahab."

"Questions are raised about Mamata Didi and Congress leaders talking in a different tone. When people are saying different things, then there is a need for a person to bring such people together. We have full faith that our leader will do the work of bringing everyone together. Whether it is Farooq Abdullah's party in Kashmir, Akali Dal in Punjab, Delhi's Kejriwal, Left parties, Maharashtra parties, southern parties, we feel that if there is one leader whom they will listen to- it is our leader," he added.

Opposition's quest for unity ahead of 2024 polls

A gradual decline in the electoral prowess of the Congress party has given rise to speculation that regional satraps such as Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might emerge as contenders for the PM's post. The rumour mills went abuzz after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a series of meetings with Pawar as well as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Downplaying the efficacy of a regional front for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor told Republic TV, "Front formed by few parties not enough to beat Modi. All third and fourth fronts are futile exercises against Modi."

Meanwhile, TMC has increased its political activities in Tripura and Goa, aimed at gradually emerging as an alternative to Congress at the national level. However, the party has riled the Sonia Gandhi-led party in the process by inducting many of its leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Abhijit Mukherjee, Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar and former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro.

During her Mumbai visit on December 1, Banerjee sparked speculation of the formation of a nationwide opposition alliance by holding a meeting with the NCP supremo. Speaking to the media thereafter, she asserted that "there is no UPA anymore".