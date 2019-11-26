NCP's Efforts Continue As Ajit Pawar Drops Hint After Meeting Senior Party Netas: Sources

While the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena has claimed 'We are 162', NCP sources on Tuesday, have stated that senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujwal have met with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Sources further state that they have been in touch with Ajit Pawar for the past 4-5 days. Moreover, Pawar has reportedly said that he will get back to NCP to announce his decision.

This development comes after sources reported that Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule had visited Hotel Trident last night. The reason for this visit is unknown. Sources further report that Ajit Pawar too had visited Hotel Trident early in the morning, instead of going to the 26/11 anniversary event at Mumbai police memorial. On Monday, Pawar was conspicuously absent from a key government meeting and is yet to take charge as Deputy CM.

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately, while the BJP had asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time" for the CM.

On Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, resulted in a president's rule after no party could prove a majority. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats, while the NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

