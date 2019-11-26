Ajit Pawar Breaks Silence Moments After Supreme Court Orders Maharashtra Floor Test

Minutes after the Supreme Court's order on the Maharashtra floor test, Deputy CM and rebel NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday has stated that ' Our Constitution will help us define our tomorrow'. Paying homage to the National Constitution Day, Pawar's tweet expressed confidence ahead of the floor test on Wednesday. The decision of the Supreme Court has been hailed by the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP.

Ajit Pawar tweets

Our Constitution has helped us shape the democratic India of today & will help us define our tomorrow!#ConstitutionofIndia #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/R1UB0cPJJl — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 26, 2019

MASSIVE: Maharashtra floor test at 5pm on Wednesday; Protem Speaker to conduct, orders SC

SC orders floor test on Wednesday

In a massive development, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, has ordered a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday - November 27, at 5 PM. The apex court has also asked for no secret ballot to be used for casting votes. The Supreme Court has also stated that a Protem Speaker must be appointed immediately and that he will hold the floor test on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the apex court has called for a Special Assembly session on November 27 to administer the oath to all MLAs prior to the floor test at 5 PM. The apex court has also stated that the floor test will be telecasted live. The Supreme Court has not the constitutional validity of the present government and the governor's decision.

SC reserves verdict

On Monday, after hearing from both sides, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict and announced that it will be pronounced on Tuesday at 10:30 AM. The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance pushed for a floor test to be conducted immediately. But the BJP had asked for 7 days, stating that would be a more "reasonable time", which will allow the CM to respond to the petition as well conduct a floor test.

We are 162' and Hotel politics

Later on Monday in a massive announcement, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.