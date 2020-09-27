NCP's Memon Lumps CM Uddhav Into Curious Take On Shiv Sena MP Raut's Meeting With Fadnavis

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is seemingly miffed with its ally Shiv Sena after Sanjay Raut's meeting with former chief minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. NCP's MP Majeed Memon on Sunday took a swipe at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut saying that he makes more headlines than Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Sanjay Raut makes headlines often, more than their CM," Memon quipped.

When asked about the speculation of any threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over Sanjay Raut's meeting with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Memon dismissed the threat saying Raut has met Fadnavis in a personal capacity.

"This is a meeting done in a personal capacity. I don't think so because of this meeting there is any iota of danger to Agadhi government," he asserted.

This reaction from Memon comes after Sanjay Raut held a two-hour-long meeting with Fadnavis on Saturday at a luxury hotel in Mumbai. Although the meet has given way for speculations, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Keshav Upadhye clarified that the meeting was not political in nature. Fadnavis is likely to give Raut an interview after the Bihar polls are completed by November. Fadnavis will be the second non-Shiv Sena leader which Saamana will be interviewing after NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

"Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut have met. Sanjay Raut had expressed his desire to interview Devendra Fadnavis for Saamana. Hence they had decided to meet once to discuss regarding the interview. Devendra Fadnavis wanted the interview to be unedited hence the meeting took place to decide on the format of the interview. Devendra Fadnavis has asked him to give this interview after returning from Bihar elections. The visit has no political context," Upadhye tweeted.

अशी देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांची

— Keshav Upadhye (@keshavupadhye) September 26, 2020

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister is also the poll in-charge of Bihar election and had recently spent time in Bihar overseeing the preparedness of his party in the poll-bound state. Fadnavis has exuded confidence that the current NDA government will be re-elected. Bihar polls will be held in three phases in October-November. The first phase will be held on October 28, Second on November 3 and the third on November 7, while the counting of votes and results declaration will be held on November 10.

