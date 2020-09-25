Bihar BJP Poll In-charge Fadnavis Confident Of NDA's Re-election Ahead Of 3-phase Polls

Buoyant about BJP-JD(U)'s chances in the upcoming Bihar polls, BJP's Bihar election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, said that the current NDA government will be re-elected. Highlighting the election marking a first amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Fadnavis claimed that the people's faith remained in Pm Modi and the Nitish Kumar-Sushil Modi government. Bihar polls will be held in three phases in October-November.

Fadnavis: 'NDA will be re-elected'

For the 1st time such a large exercise is to be held in world during COVID. People of Bihar have faith in Modi ji, also govt under Nitish Kumar ji & Sushil Modi ji has worked for people. It'll be re-elected: Devendra Fadnavis, Former Maharashtra CM & BJP #BiharPolls -in charge

Brimming with confidence, Union Minister RK Singh said, "We will win with at least 3/4th majority. The opposition before us is in shambles, they are scattered. Nobody agrees to project Tejashwi Yadav as CM candidate, there is no consensus on that. Where is the opposition?"

EC announces poll dates

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India (EC) said that the polls for the 243-member legislative assembly will be held in three phases. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - First phase on October 28, Second phase on October 3, and the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10, with results being declared on the same day.

Political shuffle

Several jolts have occurred to the RJD ahead of the polls - its ally RLSP is contemplating quitting the alliance, unsatisfied with the RJD leadership. Senior JD(U) leaders are reportedly in talks with former party leader Sharad Yadav, launching speculations of his 'ghar wapaasi'. Meanwhile, ex-chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, declared that his Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will join the NDA. Similarly, RJD MLA Chandrika Rai - who was a close friend of Lalu Yadav and also Tej Pratap Yadav's father-in-law, senior MLAs Faraz Fatmi, Jaiwardhan Yadav and three more MLAs quit RJD and joined the ruling Nitish Kumar-led JDU. Recently, Senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Rai also passed away, after quitting the party.

BJP's virtual campaign

BJP kicked off held its two-day state executive committee meeting on August 22-23 through a virtual medium which was addressed by its national president J P Nadda, general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh, general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Similarly, Nitish Kumar addressed his first virtual election campaign with a 'Nischay Samwaad' rally, listing his government's scheme. While BJP has backed Kumar as its CM face, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to formally announce Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate.