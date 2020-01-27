NCW Chief Warns Kerala Of 'love Jihad' Cases; Calls It A 'ticking Bomb Waiting To Explode'

Claiming the fear of 'Love Jihad' in Kerala, NCW chief Rekha Sharma on Monday, likened it to a ticking bomb. Asking the Kerala government to take action on it , she fearmongered that not just Hindus, but even Christians were prey to this act. She further claimed that they - alluding to Muslims - were luring women and forcefully converting them in Kerala.

" In Kerala, Love Jihad is a ticking bomb. Kerala govt must take action against it otherwise it will explode. I request CM Kerala to look into it, just because of vote bank, isolating women issue is inappropriate. Not just Hindus but Christian girls are also victim of this. They are luring women with money etc and doing forceful conversion of girls," she said to ANI.

This comment by the NCW chief comes after Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church had alleged that atleast 12 Christian women have been converted to Islam through ‘love jihad’ in the last three years, as per reports. Moreover, the church reportedly claimed that these women had been taken to Syria to join ISIS, where they may have been killed. Moreover, the Church blamed Kerala police to be incompetant in controlling 'love jihad' ( a term referrring to an alleged campaign by Muslim men to convert Hindu girls under the pretext of love) and is reportedly planning to warning the Christian community of 'love jihad'.

Previously in September, Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities George Kurian had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a probe into alleged 'love jihad' cases when a 19-year-old Christian woman was allegedly threatened by a Muslim man - Jasim to convert, as per the complaint filed by her parents. In direct contrast, Kerala government has denied the church's love-jihad claims, as per reports. Moreover, while the National Investigation Agency (NIA) stated that it had found a common mentor in some love jihad cases in August 2017, police have stated repeatedly that there were no no evidence of attempted or forced conversion in such cases.

