NDA Draws Lalu Yadav's Ire After Corruption-accused Mewalal's Appointment In Bihar Cabinet

After the appointment of corruption-accused JDU leader, Mewalal Choudhary, as the Education Minister in Bihar, Nitish Kumar and the BJP has suffered a major attack from the RJD. Mewalal Choudhary was booked in 2017 under IPC sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B, for alleged discrepancies in the appointment of 167 assistant-cum-junior scientists at Bihar Agriculture University at Sabaur in Bhagalpur. Choudhary served as vice-chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2015.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has said that the BJP that was running its campaign on the fight against corruption has now appointed a tainted leader as their minister. Comparing Nitish and his son Tejashwi, former CM of Bihar who is currently jailed in Fodder scam cases, said that Nitish Kumar has shown his priority by appointing Mewqalal as his minister, while Tejashwi would have begun the work of providing 10 lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.

While Choudhary has dismissed the allegations against him, the Tarapur MLA has declared the same in his election affidavit.

तेजस्वी जहाँ पहली कैबिनेट में पहली कलम से 10 लाख नौकरियाँ देने को प्रतिबद्ध था वहीं नीतीश ने पहली कैबिनेट में नियुक्ति घोटाला करने वाले मेवालाल को मंत्री बना अपनी प्राथमिकता बता दिया।



विडंबना देखिए जो भाजपाई कल तक मेवालाल को खोज रहे थे आज मेवा मिलने पर मौन धारण किए हैं। https://t.co/armjAXpwR4 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 18, 2020

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav also accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish of compromising in his choice of Cabinet Ministers for the sake of power. He alleged that the newly appointed state Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary was embroiled in several corruption cases. This assumes significance as Kumar had cited corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav as the reason for snapping ties with RJD. In the backdrop of no Muslim candidate of the ruling alliance getting elected to the Legislative Assembly, the RJD leader pointed out that the minority communities had no representation in the state Cabinet. The RJD leader claimed that state-backed criminals have a free run in the new NDA regime.

Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

Apart from Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 7th time, 14 other Ministers were administered the oath of office and secrecy on Monday. This includes 4-time BJP MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi who shall serve as the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. While Kumar has retained the Home department, Prasad has been assigned the portfolios such as Finance, Commercial Taxes, IT, Disaster Management and Urban Development. On the other hand, Renu Devi will handle Panchayati Raj, Backward and Extremely Backward Class Welfare and Industry departments.

The Minority Affairs portfolio has been assigned to Bihar JD(U) president Ashok Choudhary. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, BJP MLC Mangal Pandey has been retained as the Health Minister. Meanwhile, HAM(S)'s Santosh Kumar Suman will function as the Minister for Minor Irrigation and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Welfare and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani shall be in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries portfolios.

