NDA MLAs To Formally Meet On November 15 To Elect Next CM Of Bihar: Nitish Kumar

On Friday, Nitish Kumar announced that the next CM of Bihar will be decided in a joint legislative party meeting of NDA partners scheduled at 12.30 pm on November 15. However, he refrained from commenting on whether he would continue as the CM for the 6th term. He added that there will be a Cabinet meeting later in the evening where a call on the dissolution of the Assembly is likely to be taken.

In a press briefing on Thursday, the JD(U) president had revealed that he had made no claim on the CM post. This comes amid speculation that BJP might bargain for more ministerial berths in the new government considering that it is the largest party in NDA. Moreover, sources indicated that Sushil Kumar Modi might not be BJP's choice for the Deputy CM's post.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "It was decided that there will be a joint legislative party meeting of NDA at 12.30 pm on November 15. The decision will be taken at that time. What is decided will be conveyed to you after the meeting."

Read: Congress Pins Blame On AIMIM Yet Again: 'BJP Must Thank Owaisi For Their Victory In Bihar'

On Nov 15, at 12:30 pm all the NDA MLAs will hold a joint meeting, all decisions will be notified: Chief Minister & JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/xgC0rmf0r1 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2020

Nitish Kumar takes a veiled dig at BJP

A day earlier, the Bihar CM alleged that the JD(U)'s votes were deliberately divided in the state Assembly election. Noting that his party was analysing the poll results, he maintained that JD(U) ran a campaign for NDA's victory. In a veiled dig at BJP, he stressed that candidates were specifically propped up in the constituencies where the JD(U) fielded candidates to thwart their victory.

"We ran a campaign for the entire NDA. But it is obvious that someone put up candidates especially in our seats leading to a division in votes. People in the media have examined this and are writing about it," the JD(U) president said.

Read: 'Did Not Speak Of Retirement': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Opens Up On 'last Election' Remarks

2020 Bihar Assembly election

The 2020 Bihar Assembly election witnessed a voter turnout of 57.05% as against that of 56.66% in the 2015 polls. The polls turned out to be a nail-biting contest with NDA emerging victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan. BJP, RJD, JD(U), Congress won 74, 75, 43, and 19 seats respectively. With 4 seats each, VIP and HAM (S) had a crucial role to play in the ruling alliance breaching the majority mark. Similarly, AIMIM made a huge mark in Bihar politics as 5 of its candidates were declared winners.

Read: Chidambaram Says Congress Disappointed With Performance In Bihar Elections; 'will Analyse'