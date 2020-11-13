Sushil Modi May Not Be BJP's 1st Choice For Bihar Dy CM Post, NDA Meet Underway: Sources

Even as the people of Bihar gave a clear majority to the NDA alliance, hectic parleys are underway on both sides before the formation of the next government. NDA leaders are meeting currently and will take a decision on the Cabinet of Nitish Kumar, as the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi has already stated that Nitish will be the CM. Sources have informed Republic World that Sushil Modi might not be BJP's first choice for the Deputy CM post and the saffron party may choose a not-so-popular face of Kameshwar Chaupal for the post.

While hushed talks in Patna also suggests that Nitish Kumar is not happy with the poll result and the NDA meeting is significant as BJP will want more berth for his leaders in Nitish's cabinet due to which many JDU leaders will have to step down from Ministries. However, addressing the media on Thursday, Nitish Kumar had said, "It is not decided yet when the oath ceremony will take place, whether after Diwali or Chhath. We are analysing the results of this election. Members of all four parties will meet tomorrow." When asked if it is final that he will be the CM, Nitish said, "I have made no claim, the decision will be taken by NDA," despite PM Modi's confirmation.

Even as the NDA alliance has won the Bihar elections with a clear majority, sources have said that RJD has not given up hopes to form the government in the state and has reportedly reached out to smaller parties. While the Mahagathbandhan leaders are meeting at Rabri Devi's residence currently, sources said that RJD has invited Mukesh Sahni to rejoin the grand alliance and offered the post of Deputy CM to the chief of Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP), which won 4 seats in the state. The RJD is also said to have approached Jitan Ram Manjhi who left the grand alliance before elections over the seat-sharing issue. Manjhi's HAM has also won 4 seats.

Bihar Election Result 2020

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

