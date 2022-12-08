Need 'blessings' Of Centre, PM Modi To Improve Civic Amenities, Says Kejriwal After MCD Poll Win

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday thanked the people for AAP's victory in the MCD polls and sought the cooperation of the BJP and the Congress as well as the "blessings" of the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to improve civic amenities here. He also cautioned party workers and newly appointment councillors to not be egoistic, saying ego ruins everything.

The Aam Aadmi Party won the MCD polls with 134 seats, ending the 15-year rule of the BJP in the prestigious municipal corporation and reducing the Congress to just nine seats in a house of 250.

The BJP, which was predicted to suffer a massive defeat in exit polls, put up a spirited fight, winning 104 municipal wards.

"Ego has led to the toppling of many governments. All the AAP's ministers, MLAs and councillors should not become egoistic. The day you you let your ego rule, you will see a downfall. God will never forgive you," he told party workers.

The AAP national convener batted for positive politics in the country to ensure that India becomes number one country in the world.

"We all have to improve the condition of Delhi and I need cooperation of all, including the BJP and Congress. We need the cooperation of all, especially the help and blessings of the Centre and the prime minister to do so," Kejriwal said in his victory speech at AAP headquarters here on Rouse Avenue. Loud music and beats of dhol reverberated across the AAP office here which was decked up with colourful balloons as the party romped home victorious in the MCD polls. Workers danced to the beats of dhol and raised slogans hailing Kejriwal.

As supporters and workers shouted 'Love You' to Kejriwal, he responded by saying ''I love you too''. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also present at the victory celebration of the party.

