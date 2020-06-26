Amid Tensions, Nepal Closes Footbridge; Disrupts Supply Of Essential Commodities

Amid tensions with Nepal, Anil Kumar Shukla, SDM of Dharchula, Uttarakhand stated that Nepal recently disrupted the supply of essential commodities into Nepal. India's relations with Nepal have been tense after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that a number of times Nepal closed the footbridge connecting India-Nepal, adding that they will raise this issue in their next meeting.

"Recently, a number of times Nepal closed the footbridge connecting India-Nepal, disrupting the supply of essential commodities into their country. We'll raise this issue in our next friendly meeting with Nepal," said Anil Kumar Shukla.

READ: Nepal refutes report on Chinese encroachment of its land, says 'boundaries demarcated'

Additional SSB forces deployed on India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has deployed additional forces along the India-Nepal border from Pithorgarh's Dharchula to Kalapani. Inspector Santosh Negi told ANI that apart from other forces deployed here, there are SSB personnel deployed.

According to SSB sources, the Nepal border is put on alert. In Uttarakhand, the open border with Nepal has been sealed. The Nepal border in the lesser populated area is also being guarded with SSB Jawans. This comes amid tensions between Kathmandu and New Delhi over a new map in which the neighbouring country has staked claim over some Indian territories.

READ: Delhi: Amid sloganeering, protests erupt against China in front of Nepal Embassy

Border dispute between India and Nepal

Nepal has passed country's new map showing Indian territory of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its own. Nepal's PM has said that the issue remians their big priority. Moreover, even as Monsoon hits Bihar, Nepal stalled repair work on the Gandak barrage and a key embankment on the Lalbakeya river, thus increasing the possibility of flood in Bihar's Mithilanchal region.

Additionally, quoting villagers in the Indo-Nepal borders, news agency PTI reported that Nepal’s FM radio channels are broadcasting anti-India speeches. Nepal had earlier in 2020 opposed 80-km strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand as a link road to Kailash Mansarovar.

READ: India, Nepal coordinating to minimise damage due to flooding: MEA

READ: Nepal, US discuss economic cooperation, COVID-19