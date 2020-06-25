Delhi: Amid Sloganeering, Protests Erupt Against China In Front Of Nepal Embassy

A protest was staged against China in front of the Nepal Embassy by multiple Nepalese organizations on Thursday. Members of Nepal-Bharat friendship organization along with other Nepali Gorkha organizations protested against Chinese aggression and incursion in both the countries of India and Nepal. The protestors put on display banners and placards with slogans denouncing China as a 'Land Mafia'. They also raised slogans against Beijing alleging encroachment by the Asian giant in countries it shares borders with.

'China is encroaching our lands'

The protestors also called for a complete boycott of Chinese products. "The communist government of China is encroaching our lands. It has encroached several places in Nepal by diverting rivers, it has done the same with India at LAC in Galwan Valley. Today we are protesting against China 'The Land Mafia'. Our Nepalese government is also not doing enough to push China back. We hereby protest against China show our solidarity towards India. Nepal and India are brother countries and share great relations that date back to thousands of years. Our cultures are also similar and today we say that our friendship will not be hampered by a country like China," said a protestor.

This comes after at least 10 places in Nepal have been encroached upon by China using increased road construction in Tibet to cut into Kathmandu's land. According to a report prepared by the survey department of the agriculture ministry of Nepal, China has encroached on 10 places comprising 33 hectares of Nepal's land by diverting the flow of the river which acts as a natural boundary. The report further stated that Nepal would lose more land if proper steps are not taken.

This news of Chinese incursion in Nepal comes amid escalating skirmish between India and China at Galwan Valley. The relationship between China and India suffered a major blow following a violent faceoff between the two countries in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. According to reports, India is evaluating the exact location of Chinese encroachment in Nepal and its proximity to the Indian borders as it believes that this can further complicate the relationship between the two countries amid Beijing's strategy to encroach land in its neighbouring countries. Notably, Nepal recently endorsed a new political map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura under its territory.

