New BJP WB Chief Says Mamata & TMC's Goal Is To 'separate Bengal, Make Greater Bangladesh'

In a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said the Mamata Banerjee-led party's ultimate goal is to separate West Bengal and create a greater Bangladesh. Speaking to reporters, President of BJP West Bengal Sukanta Majumdar added that the TMC was weak, and did not have an ideology as strong as that of BJP. The statement of Sukanta Majumdar comes after TMC's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh called the BJP a 'gas balloon without any ideology'.

"BJP's ideology is strong. Many people including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi had tried to suppress our ideology but they could not. Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are not as big leaders as Nehru and Indira Gandhi. Even if they win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal it will be just 42. How will they challenge the BJP which is a national party?

'Those who believe in the ideology of BJP can never join TMC'

Sukanta Majumdar also took the opportunity to address Abhishek Banerjee's remark that 'if the TMC opens its gates all BJP leaders will join it'. The newly-appointed president of BJP's West Bengal said, "Abhishek Banerjee says anything. Those who believe the ideology of BJP...who say Bharat Mata ki Jai from their heart, they can never join TMC."

Last week, Former BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined the TMC. Babul Supriyo, who had just a few days ago quit politics and had vowed to work for his consistency without being associated with any political force was seen joining the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC in the presence of senior leader Derek O'Brien and MP Abhishek Banerjee. In reference to Supriyo jumping from BJP to the TMC, Abhishek Banerjee had said "if the TMC opens its gates all BJP leaders will join it".

"Many BJP leaders are in communication with TMC leadership. They are not satisfied with BJP. Babul Supriyo joined today, another wants to join tomorrow. This process will go on. Wait and watch," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had said. He had added, "BJP is just a gas balloon. BJP does not have any ideology. Nobody can adjust to their anti-people policies that is the reason people are leaving the party."

West Bengal has been witnessing a reverse trend of leaders rejoining TMC from BJP after the assembly elections results. Earlier, BJP heavyweight Mukul Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy had joined TMC.

(With inputs from ANI)