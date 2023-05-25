Last Updated:

New Parliament Inauguration Schedule Accessed: Here's How The Mega Event Will Go Down

With 3 days to go before Indian democracy gets a new seat, Republic has accessed the schedule of the new Parliament inaugural. Here's the timetable.

Kamal Joshi
New Parliament building inauguration

The new Parliament will be inaugurated on May 28 (Image: PTI)


India is set to get its new Parliament on May 28. With 1,272 seats for legislators, the temple of the world's biggest democracy is bigger and has features the newest tech. While the inauguration of the new Parliament has become politicised with leaders of Opposition parties deciding to boycott the historic event because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate it, there is immense anticipation for the new structure. Republic has accessed the exclusive details of how the new Parliament inaugural event will go down. Here's the run down:          

Exclusive details of new Parliament Building inauguration ceremony

  • ​​​There will be havan and puja from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. 

  • The pandal for worship will be set up near the Gandhi idol.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair will be present in this puja.

  • After this, the Sengol will be installed inside the Lok Sabha between 8.30 and 9.00 am.

  • There will be a prayer meeting at 9/9:30 am.

  • Many top scholars, pundits and saints will be present in this prayer meeting.

  • Second session the will begin with the national anthem. 

  • Two short films will be screened on this occasion. 

  • The message of the Vice President and the President will be read out by the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. 

  • The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha will also address on this occasion. 

  • Lok Sabha Speaker will also address. 

  • A coin and stamp will also be released on this occasion. 

  • In the end, there will be an address by Prime Minister Modi. The programme will end at around 3 pm.

