New Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu Appoints 4 Advisors Ahead Of Assembly Polls

In a big development, Punjab Congress President Navjot Sindhu on Thursday, August 11, appointed four advisors. These advisors include Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Amar Singh, former Director-General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, S Malwinder Singh Mali and Dr Pyare Lal Garg.

In a letter, the PPCC chief said, "I personally hold each of them in high regard, for their vision and work to envisage a better future for every Punjabi."

'Causing damage to party image'

This development comes at a time when reports suggest that Congress High Command's peace formula has failed in Punjab. According to sources, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who is currently in the national capital, raised concerns over Sidhu's statements with party president Sonia Gandhi.

On Wednesday, Amarinder Singh met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, reportedly to discuss cabinet expansion in the state. During the meet, he complained about the newly-inducted PPCC chief's continued defiance with his administration.

Amarinder Singh told the Congress chief that Sindhu's remarks are causing damage to the party ahead of the crucial Punjab Assembly polls in 2022. Reportedly, Gandhi directed the Punjab Congress in-charge, Harish Rawat to look into the matter.

Sindhu Camp raises complaint with Sonia

As a sign of rising tensions in the Punjab Congress camp. MLAs and MPs, who support PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, on Tuesday, sought time to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss the 18-point agenda given by senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge to Amarinder Singh. The letter, written by seven MLAs and five ministers, has alleged that the Chief Minister is deliberately delaying action on the issues mentioned in the agenda.

The 18-point agenda has flared up a tussle between the two sides. Navjot Sidhu Singh has been attacking the Captain over several issues such as the 2018 drug trafficking case. In recent, he hit out at Amarinder Singh for lack of action against Akali Dar leader Bikram Majithi in the case.

"Punishing culprits behind Drug trade is Congress’s priority under 18-Point Agenda. What is the action taken on Majithia? If further delayed will bring resolution in Punjab Vidhan Sabha for making the Reports Public," Sidhu had tweeted.

(Image Credit: PTI/Republic World)