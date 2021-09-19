Newly-appointed Gujarat ministers take charge

Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Several newly-appointed ministers of the Gujarat government on Saturday took charge of their offices at Sachivalay, with some choosing an auspicious time and others coming with kin for blessings.

Among the ministers who took charge were Kanu Desai, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Naresh Patel, Harsh Sanghavi, Brijesh Merja, Kirtisinh Vaghela, Manisha Vakil and Vinod Moradiya.

Many of them began their ministerial stint with meetings with officials, with Vaghani, minister of education as well as science and technology, approving Rs 7.83 crore as financial aid for 906 student beneficiaries.

Finance Minister Kanu Desai met officials of the state electricity board, and said he would "take forward the work carried out by previous CMs like Narendrabhai (Modi), Anandiben (Patel) and Vijay Rupani".

Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Rushikesh Patel, after taking charge, said the government would continue to push for free COVID-19 vaccination.

Patel, who is also in charge of the water resources and supply ministry, said work will continue to ensure tap water is made available in every household in the state.

Tribal Affairs minister Naresh Patel assumed office by bringing a priest for prayers, while minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradip Parmar took charge on an auspicious time after seeking the blessings of his parents.

Minister of State for Health, Medical Education and Tribal Affairs Nimisha Suthar said her department would make all out efforts to ensure 100 per cent vaccination in Gujarat's tribal areas.

Harsh Sanghavi offered prayers in his office along with his family and assumed charge as the minister of state for home. and later held a meeting with state Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia and other senior officials.

Governor Acharya Devvrat had, on Thursday, administered the oath of office and secrecy to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five with independent charge. PTI KA BNM BNM BNM