Newly-sworn In Uttarakhand CM Compares PM Modi To Lord Ram; Says 'Will Be Hailed As A God'

Deifying the Prime Minister, newly-sworn in Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday, compared PM Modi to Lord Ram based on the 'work he has done for society', while addressing an event in Haridwar. Rawat said that as Ram was hailed as a God in Treta Yug, he claimed that PM Modi too will be hailed as a Lord in the coming times. Rawat took oath as the 9th Uttarakhand CM on March 10, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat: 'PM Modi will be hailed as God'

"It is Modi's miracle. I have said many times, in Treta and Dwapar Yug, when Ram was there , he had done work for the society and people started to believe that He was a God. In the coming times, we will start to believe Narendra Modi as the same.

Condemning Rawat's statement, ex-CM Harish Rawat said, "Modi must be a good PM and good leader for them. But comparing him with Lord Rama is not good. This is looking like he is doing buttering. This is very shameful comparing god with PM Modi."

Uttarakhand's new cabinet ministers

On March 12, seven ministers, most belonging to Trivendra Singh Rawat's cabinet namely - Satpal Maharaj, Bansidhar Bhagat, Harak Singh Rawat, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Yashpal Arya, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Subodh Uniyal were sworn in. Four others - Rekha Arya, Dhan Singh Rawat, Swami Yatishwaranand took oath as Ministers with Independent charge. While Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik was replaced with state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat, while Kaushik took over as state BJP chief.

Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM

With just 10 days of completing his fourth year as CM, Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening to Governor Maurya. On Saturday, top BJP observers like Dushyant Gautam and Raman Singh had rushed to the state as several MLAs have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Rawat. Later, after the BJP core committee meeting with top leaders, the state chief Bansidhar Bhagat assured that there will be no change in leadership adding that CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will complete 5 years. Rawat also faces allegations of corruption for alleged money transfers to accounts of his relatives in 2016 to back a particular individual to head the Jharkhand Gau Seva Ayog.

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.