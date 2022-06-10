NGPDA Issues Show-cause Notice To Cong MLA Michael Lobo Over Illegal Construction In Goa

On Thursday, June 9, North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) issued show-cause notices to the Calangute Congress MLA Michael Lobo and others over alleged illegalities in the construction of Nazir Hotel and Baga Deck in Calangute.

The show-cause notices issued by the NGPDA directed Lobo and others to produce the necessary documents within seven days of the notices failing which, action would be taken, which is the demolition of the said structures.

Minister of Town and Country Planning of Goa, Vishwajeet Rane, said that there have been gross violations of law in the construction of two hotels in Calangute and as a result, the show-cause notices have been sent to the owners.

No violations will be allowed: TCP Minister Vishwajeet Rane

He further asserted, “As long as I am the TCP Minister of Goa, no violations will be allowed. Nobody can go above the law. I will ensure that these hotels are demolished during my tenure as TCP Minister.”

The TCP Minister further added that all the vicious deeds of Michael Lobo during his tenure as chairman of NGPDA will eventually come up on the floor of the House.

TCP Board chairman Vishwajeet Rane informed that the Board has decided that the ODPs of Panaji, Mapusa, Kadamba Plateau and Mormugao shall now be prepared by the TCP Department, and the TCP Board shall exercise such powers as PDA would exercise under Section 33 of the TCP Act. He further said that a final decision shall be taken within ten days after the receipt of the report from the review committee.

The Minister further informed that the decision about eco-sensitive zones/ tenanted lands converted into developable zones shall accordingly be taken in Calangute

TCP personally targeting me: Congress MLA Michael Lobo

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo on Thursday claimed that the action of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Minister Vishwajit Rane suspending the Outline Development Plans (ODPs) of Parra, Arpora, Nagoa, Calangute, Candolim and Vasco is sending a wrong signal because of which the investors and the business community are scared to invest in Goa.

“The ODPs were approved by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government and by the same officers including the Chief Town Planner Rajesh Naik, who have now cancelled them. The ODP of Parra, Arpora, and Nagoa was approved when Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar was the TCP Minister, and Francisco Silveira was chairman of the North Goa Planning and Development Authority and Puneet Kumar Goel was the Principal Secretary; Goel is now the Chief Secretary. I was not even a member of the Board at that time,” he said.

“The allegation levelled against me of converting tenanted land as settlement zone is absolutely wrong, as there are directions that tenanted lands should be treated as orchards,” he pointed out and appealed to the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to intervene and come clean on the validity of such development plans.

“Frequent changes to the development plans are not a good sign. Town Planner during the last term was the same and if the ODPs were wrong, why did he approve them. Some people are poor; if their sanads are revoked, they will approach the court and I will support them financially,” Lobo said.

“TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane is personally targeting me, which is not right in politics. I have been a businessman before I could become an MLA. He has already filed a case wherein I have shown that the land is used for farm purposes,” Lobo said and added that this is vindictive politics. He said he has explained the entire issue to the Chief Minister, who, he said, has been quiet on the subject.

“Those in the Opposition are always targeted; it is politics. With regard to the ODPs, Rane can do any changes; he is the TCP Minister,” Lobo said questioning why the TCP Minister is silent on the Taleigao ODP.