Last Updated:

NHRC Receives Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee & 'goons' Over 'torture, Atrocities'

NHRC has received a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his alleged 'goons' for inflicting torture

Written By
Swagata Banerjee
NHRC

Image: PTI/Instagram/Twitter


The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday received a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his alleged 'goons' for inflicting torture and violence in his constituency Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas. 

The complaint has been filed by a woman from Abhishek's constituency who has alleged that the ruling party workers have physically tortured her and her family along with several other families in the village. The complainant also alleged that the TMC workers indulged in bombing and theft in the area. She claimed that the workers in question have looted her entire house. It is also being alleged that the local police could be involved in the crime, as per the complaint. No arrests have been made so far. 

'Goons instructed by Local MP Abhishek Banerjee': Complaint To NHRC

The complaint received by the NHRC read, "Inhuman Physical and Mental torture, random bombing, constant, Religion &cast based atrocities, attacks, intimidation, threats, False cases, and vandalism and ethnic cleansing inflicted upon Hindu SC families by non-SC goons instructed by Notorious Goutam Adhikary and Local MP Abhishek Banerjee, with the direct help of the Officers of Diamond Harbour Police District."

"On April 4, at 11 pm, 30-40 people led by Sahid Akhan, Upa-Pradhan of Local Mashat Gram Panchayat, S/o-Abdul Wahab Akhan of Masat, Samad Sheikh, S/o Anwar SK miscreants enter my house and started threatening me. They all had iron rods, hockey sticks, and thick bus sticks in their hands. Shahid Akhan forcibly entered my house. He grabbed my husband's collar and brought it out. I immediately came out and begged him to release me. They scolded me and threw me to the ground. They also used derogatory language for the cast we belong," the complaint stated.

READ | Alapan Row: Abhishek Banerjee suggests Disaster act on all WB polls parties, including TMC

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the party workers have killed  Mithun Bagdi who was the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Khayrasol Gramin Mandal A in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

READ | Abhishek Banerjee appointed TMC General Secretary as CM Mamata mulls '1 leader, 1 post'
READ | Abhishek Singhvi joins 'The Family Man 2' trend, wants 'Chellam sir' to audit PM-CARES
READ | Congress' Abhishek Singhvi reacts to Mukul Roy's 'ghar wapsi'; has this question for CBI
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND