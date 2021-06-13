NHRC Receives Complaint Against Abhishek Banerjee & 'goons' Over 'torture, Atrocities'

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday received a complaint against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and his alleged 'goons' for inflicting torture and violence in his constituency Diamond Harbour of South 24 Parganas.

The complaint has been filed by a woman from Abhishek's constituency who has alleged that the ruling party workers have physically tortured her and her family along with several other families in the village. The complainant also alleged that the TMC workers indulged in bombing and theft in the area. She claimed that the workers in question have looted her entire house. It is also being alleged that the local police could be involved in the crime, as per the complaint. No arrests have been made so far.

'Goons instructed by Local MP Abhishek Banerjee': Complaint To NHRC

The complaint received by the NHRC read, "Inhuman Physical and Mental torture, random bombing, constant, Religion &cast based atrocities, attacks, intimidation, threats, False cases, and vandalism and ethnic cleansing inflicted upon Hindu SC families by non-SC goons instructed by Notorious Goutam Adhikary and Local MP Abhishek Banerjee, with the direct help of the Officers of Diamond Harbour Police District."

"On April 4, at 11 pm, 30-40 people led by Sahid Akhan, Upa-Pradhan of Local Mashat Gram Panchayat, S/o-Abdul Wahab Akhan of Masat, Samad Sheikh, S/o Anwar SK miscreants enter my house and started threatening me. They all had iron rods, hockey sticks, and thick bus sticks in their hands. Shahid Akhan forcibly entered my house. He grabbed my husband's collar and brought it out. I immediately came out and begged him to release me. They scolded me and threw me to the ground. They also used derogatory language for the cast we belong," the complaint stated.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the party workers have killed Mithun Bagdi who was the vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Khayrasol Gramin Mandal A in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.