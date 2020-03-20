Nirbhaya Case: 'Many Loopholes In The Judicial System, Need To Be Fixed,' Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there are plenty of loopholes in the police and the judicial system of the country because of which it took 7 years for the justice to be delivered in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were hanged to death at 5:30 am in Delhi's Tihar jail on Friday, bringing the curtains down on the drama surrounding the execution that saw the death warrants cancelled thrice on various grounds over the last two-and-a-half months.

Speaking to news agency, Kejriwal pointed out the loopholes in our system and said that police system and the judicial system need to be fixed.

"It took seven years for justice to be delivered. Today, we have to take a pledge that a similar incident does not happen again. We have seen how the convicts manipulated the law. There are lot of loopholes in our system that encourage the wrongdoers, we need to improve the system," he said. सात साल बाद आज निर्भया के दोषियों को फाँसी हुई



आज संकल्प लेने का दिन है- कि अब दूसरी निर्भया नहीं होने देंगे। पुलिस, कोर्ट, राज्य सरकार, केंद्र सरकार - सबको संकल्प लेना है कि हम सब मिलकर सिस्टम की ख़ामियों को दूर करेंगे और भविष्य में किसी बेटी के साथ ऐसा नहीं होने देंगे pic.twitter.com/OhsNaMAKq9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 20, 2020

"The police system and the judicial system need to be fixed. The convicts should be hanged within six months. We need to take all the steps so that the women feel safe. We have to install CCTV cameras across Delhi. Street lights need to be installed at the dark spots," he added.

Four Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months after the incident, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were hanged to death in Tihar jail. This was the first time that four men were executed together in Tihar Jail, South Asia's largest prison complex that houses more than 16,000 inmates.

A guard of not less than 10 constable, warders, and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, were also present, it states. Meanwhile, hundreds of people had gathered outside the Tihar central jail ahead of the execution on Friday morning to celebrate.

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

