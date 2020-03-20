Nirbhaya Rapists Hanged: LJP's Chirag Paswan Says It Will Help Raise "trust" In Judiciary

Lok Janshakti Party Chief Chirag Paswan lauded the execution of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case earlier this morning saying that this would help raise the faith of the people in the judiciary. All four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were finally hung to death in Tihar jail at 5.30 am after a long-drawn and exhaustive judicial procedure.

"The convicts of Nirbhaya have been hanged this morning. This decision will help raise the trust and faith of the people of this country on the judiciary. Such criminals should also be punished soon so that the daughters of India feel safe and fearless. Live your life. Today Nirbhaya has won," read his tweet.

Read: FINALLY: Four Convicts Hanged To Death In Delhi 2012 Gangrape And Murder Case At 5:30 AM

निर्भया के दोषीयो को आज सुबह फाँसी की सजा हुई है।देश की न्याय पालिका पर इस फैसले से देश वासीयों का भरोसा बढ़ेगा।ऐसे अपराधीयों को जल्द सजा मिलें इसके प्रावधान भी करने होंगे ताकि भारत की बेटी अपने आप को सुरक्षित महसूस करें और निर्भिज्ञ होकर अपना जीवन जियें।आज निर्भया की जीत हुई है। — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@ichiragpaswan) March 20, 2020

Read: 'Dawn For Daughters': Asha Devi Hails Judiciary As Nirbhaya Rapists' Are Hanged

Four Convicts Hanged

Seven years and three months later, on March 20 the four convicts in the Delhi 2012 rape and murder case were brought to justice and hung to death in Tihar jail. Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were executed on Friday at 5.30 AM, after a long delay attempt. The executions were carried out after the men exhausted every possible legal avenue to escape the gallows. Their despairing attempts only pushed the inevitable by less than two months after the initial date of hanging was set for January 22, 2020.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Doctors Declare Convicts To Be Dead After Pre-dawn Execution

The Nirbhaya Case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later.

Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

Read: Nirbhaya Case: Delhi HC Rejects Convicts' Plea Challenging Their Imminent Execution