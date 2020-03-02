Nirbhaya's Rapists Continue To Find Loopholes In The Legal Process: Priyanka Chaturvedi

After the Patiala House Court on Monday deferred the hanging of Nirbhaya rape convicts, senior Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi condemned the delay as she tweeted that its been 7 years and Nirbhaya's parents are still waiting for justice to prevail. In her tweet on Monday, Chaturvedi stated that the rapists continue to find loopholes in the legal process and continue to delay the execution. This is the third time that the convicts' death penalty has been stayed.

Nirbhaya’s rapists continue to find loopholes in the legal process and continue to delay execution of their punishment....every single day, as they fight this out, Nirbhaya’s parents wait for justice to prevail. 7 years gone by, still waiting.



Saddening and depressing. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) March 2, 2020

The Patiala House Court on Monday deferred the hanging of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case till further notice. Earlier in the day, the court had dismissed the plea seeking a stay on the execution sought by the convicts Akshay Singh and Pawan Kumar Gupta. Subsequently, Pawan Gupta has filed for mercy from President Ram Nath Kovind, which has been received by the Home Ministry. Upon hearing the case again, the court has deferred the hanging which was scheduled to take place on March 3 - Tuesday, at 6 AM.

Nirbhaya court proceedings

The mercy petitions of three convicts -Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar have already been dismissed by the President. All convicts curative petition too have been dismissed by the Supreme Court. On February 17, the Patiala House Court had ordered that the convicts be hanged on March 3 after issuing fresh death warrants. This is the third such date after the previous two - January 17 and January 31 were deferred by petitions filed by the convicts.

What is the Nirbhaya case?

23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

