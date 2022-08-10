Nitish Kumar Countered 'era Of Backdoor Politics' Well, Says TRS MLC Kavitha

TRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said the development that took place in Bihar politics is a positive change for the whole country because the "era of the backdoor politics" has been countered very well by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Speaking to reporters here she said Bihar and Nalanda Universities have always shown the way to the world and are now doing the same to the country.

"I feel this is a positive change for the whole of the nation because the era of the backdoor politics has been countered very well by Mr Nitish Kumar is what I personally believe....this backdoor politics should be one way or the other stopped and Bihar has started the way," Kavitha, daughter of TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said.

Following a sudden turn of events, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for the eighth time on Wednesday, after the JD (U) walked out of the BJP-led alliance and joined hands with RJD, Congress and other parties.

Kavitha further said she would appreciate the efforts taken by Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan that stood behind him to uphold the verdict given by the people of Bihar.

"Though it is their domestic problem, who backstabbed whom that I don't know, but ultimately the people of Bihar want Nitish as CM. Had he been allowed to continue this situation would not have arisen," she said.

Image: PTI, ANI