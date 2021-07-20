Nitish Kumar Laughs Off Sena's Comment On Bihar Govt; Reiterates Population Bill Stance

On Monday, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar laughed off Shiv Sena's contention that BJP should withdraw support from the Bihar government over the population control bill. Disagreeing with the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's proposed legislation in this regard, Kumar told the media on July 12, "It is not possible to control population growth by merely bringing in a law. Look at China. They changed (their policy) from one child to two children. Look at any other country. When girls get educated, there is so much consciousness that the fertility rate will decline on its own".

Weighing in on this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stressed that legal steps must be taken to control the population of UP and Bihar as a majority of the people living there migrate to other states in search of livelihood. He added, "Yogi Adityanath should be congratulated for the initiative and if Nitish Kumar is opposed to this bill, then the BJP should withdraw support to the Bihar government". Asserting that he doesn't pay attention to such comments, the Bihar CM questioned, "Does someone have a problem with the education of girls?"

#WATCH | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar respond to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's call for the BJP to withdraw support from his government. [19.07] pic.twitter.com/rCeCydeDDp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

UP invites suggestions for draft population law

Suggestions have been invited on the proposed Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021, by July 19. The provisions of this legislation will come into force only after one year from the date of publication in the Gazette. As per the bill, a public servant and a common person who adopts the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilization operation upon himself or his house will be entitled to benefits such soft loan for constructing or buying a house at nominal interest rates, rebate on charges for utilities, maternity or paternity leave for 12 months with full salary and allowances, etc.

Couples opting for a single child will get additional incentives such as free health care facilities and insurance for the child till the age of 20, free education up to graduation for the child along with a preference for admission in all educational institutions including IIMs and AIIMS, preference for the child in government jobs and scholarship for higher studies in case of a girl child. If they fall in the Below Poverty Line category, parents of a single child shall be paid Rs.80,000 and Rs.1,00,000 if the child is a boy and girl respectively. The bill also prescribes disincentives for those who violate the two-child policy.