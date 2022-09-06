Nitish Kumar Meets Sitaram Yechury, Efforts To To Unite Opposition Underway In Full Swing

A day after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday held a meeting with CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on the second day of his maiden visit to Delhi. Kumar's visit to the capital comes amid the buzz that he may emerge as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial face in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Giving a boost to Bihar Chief Minister's call for a united Opposition, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury while addressing the media said, "We welcome that Nitish Kumar came to this office once again. This is a positive sign for the politics in the country. Opposition parties have to save the country and the Constitution together."

Following the meeting, Nitish Kumar informed saying, "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and Congress come together then it will be a huge matter for the politics of the country." However, denying the speculations of him preparing for the 2024 elections, the JD(U) leader said, "I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it."

The Bihar Chief Minister had earlier said that his only goal is to work for uniting the Opposition to unseat the saffron party from power at the Centre. Notably, this is Kumar's first visit to Delhi after he ditched the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bihar and formed his government under the banner of the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

'Focus on opposition unity is our prime goal': Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Monday ahead of meeting Nitish Kumar said that the prime focus of Opposition unity is to save the Constitution and democracy in the country. However, speaking on the contender for the next Opposition's PM face, he said that the next Prime Minister candidate is a matter of discussion.

"The Opposition should unite on the important issue so our constitutional system and secular democratic value to be saved in the country. Who will be the Prime Minister candidate this issue is to be decided later," he was quoted by news agency ANI. Further commenting on the speculations of JD(U) supremo on being Opposition's face, he said, "Nitish ji has the quality of Prime Minister, there is no doubt, but his time has not come yet."

Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. The two leaders are learned to have discussed the current political situation in the country and ways to ensure Opposition unity. The meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Kumar at the former Congress chief's residence lasted almost an hour. Kumar was accompanied by Bihar Water Resources Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha.