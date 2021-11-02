Differing from ally BJP once again, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar refrained from condemning SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statement glorifying Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Speaking to the media on Monday, Kumar opined that many individuals had played their unique role during the movement for Indian independence. He indicated that their contribution remains significant and should not be undermined because of the partition that took place later. Moreover, he added, "If the country would have remained one, it would have progressed so much".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar remarked, "Many people played their role during the freedom struggle. Finally, the country was divided into two. If someone carved out a separate country, he is important for (the people) there. That is a different matter. But there is no need to talk about these things. Our forefathers were not happy with (partition). But the situation was such that the country was divided into two. Thereafter, Pakistan was also divided into two."

UP CM slams 'Talibani mindset'

Stoking a major row while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah fought for India's independence. Addressing a public rally in Hardoi on October 31, he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah in the same breath citing that they all became barristers after studying in the same place- a reference to the UK. Speaking on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the former UP CM contended that they all struggled for an independent India.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav opined, "Sardar Patel Ji, father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied in the same institute and became a barrister. They studied at the same place. They became barristers. They fought for India's freedom. They didn't refrain from taking part in any kind of struggle."