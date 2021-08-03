'Nitish Kumar's Soul Is With Opposition': Sena Takes Jibe At BJP Post Pegasus Probe Demand

Latching on to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's contrasting stance on the Pegasus 'snooping' row, Shiv Sena claimed that the former JD(U) president's "soul" is with the opposition. This is being perceived as a jibe at BJP which has vehemently refused to order an inquiry into the issue. Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut described him as an "ideal leader". Expressing gratitude towards Kumar for echoing the opposition's demand for a probe, Raut called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to at least take cognizance now.

A day earlier, the Bihar CM told the media, "A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed. People have been reiterating for so many days, it should be done".

"In today's time, people can misuse technology. There should be a probe so that this can't be misused to exploit anybody. If the opposition is demanding discussion for many days, then there should be a discussion on the matter," he added.

I'm grateful to Nitish Kumar. He has always been an ideal leader. Today he's with the govt but his soul is with us, I know. If he's saying that 'Pegasus' issue must be probed, then he has spoken what Opposition is saying. Modi ji should listen at least now: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena pic.twitter.com/K0Sd5WnlZc — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

The Pegasus snooping row

The controversy came to the fore when French non-profit Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International accessed a leaked database of 50,000 phone numbers that were allegedly targeted by Pegasus. As per media reports, the Pegasus spyware targeted over 300 Indian mobile numbers including that of 40 journalists, businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government. The database also allegedly contained the numbers of activists who are accused and incarcerated in the Bhima Koregaon case. Notably, the NSO Group categorically rubbished these allegations and cast doubts on the reliability of the sources.