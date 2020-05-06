Nitish Offers Tejashwi To Accompany Him On A Bihar Tour To Take Stock Of COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, today offered RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav to accompany him on a Bihar tour, to take stock of the problems faced by the people of Bihar. Nitish kumar made this offer to Tejashwi Yadav in an all-party meeting convened by the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, to review the current situation through video conferencing. During the meeting The Bihar CM said, once the situation normalizes, he will tour the entire Bihar.

During the course of the meeting, Tejashwi alleged that "The govt should not only make an announcement but should act and help the poor in distress. The govt should also assess the situation on the ground. We are getting a lot of complaints".

After this Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in an indirect attack on Tejashwi Yadav offered him to travel with him, to take stock of the Corona crisis in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar said that "I don't only make announcements of welfare schemes but also oversee and monitor the implementation of the schemes by travelling on the ground. I travel frequently to redress the grievances of the people. Again I will travel, once the situation normalizes after the Corona crisis and if the Leader of the opposition wants, he can accompany me in my tour programme, to take stock of the situation and the efforts made by Govt ."

So far 535 positive cases have been reported in Bihar. After the decision of the Union Govt, the Migrant labours stranded in different parts of the country have started coming back to Bihar. Out of the 40 lakh Migrant labourers, approximately 10 lakh Migrants are expected to come back to Bihar, for which the Govt requires at least 1000 Trains to ferry the passengers back to Bihar. So far 10 trains have arrived in Bihar from different destinations.

Bihar faces the scare of spreading the Corona Virus to the community level, with the return of lakhs and lakhs Migrants back to Bihar.

In the past one week, more than 75 migrants who returned back to Bihar last month have reported positive and now with a large number of people returning back from Red zones like Kota, Mumbai, Delhi, Andhra, Punjab, Gujarat etc, Bihar may see a sudden rise in the number of positive cases.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in order to make sure the migrants follow the protocol of social distance and quarantine, has offered to reimburse the Rail fare and also provide an additional allowance of Rs 500 if the migrants stay in quarantine for 21 days.

Keeping in mind the Bihar assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is demanding that the migrants be handed over the train tickets beforehand instead of reimbursing it.

BJP leader Sushil Modi alleged that Tejashwi is a Non-Resident leader of Opposition of Bihar, as whenever there is a crisis in Bihar, he is in Delhi.

