Mount Everest Spotted From A Village In Bihar After Decades, Netizens Mesmerized

The coronavirus lockdown might have proven to be a difficult way of life for many people in the world, but it certainly has had some benefits. Not only the lockdown helps with the breaking of the chain when it comes to COVID-19, but it has also reduced pollution in the environment. With less noise, air and water pollution, it seems that the environment is thriving in its best.

A picture from Bihar surfaced on Twitter and is currently going viral on other social media platforms as well. In a surprising but delightful incident, people residing in the village of Singhwahini in Bihar spotted Mount Everest after a long stretch of many years. The picture was shared by the Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, Ritu Jaiswal.

Here is this stunning picture that Ritu shared on her Twitter account:

Singhwahini village is situated in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. The picture shows the snow-capped mountains of the range. The hazy picture along with the beautiful sunrise has made the picture go viral on Twitter.

A person on Twitter questioned Jaiswal and asked her how she was sure about the fact that the mountains were indeed from the Himalayan range and that it is Mount Everest. Ritu politely replied to the query and said that she is certain because her husband used to see the peak in the 80s when he was a child. Ritu, in response to another tweet, shared that the aerial distance between Singhwahini and Mount Everest is 194 kilometres.

Becasue definitely when we can see snowy peak of the Himalayas, the highest ones can only be scene and everest is in the north east of our village and this pic is of north east. And my husband in their childhood used to see everest in 80s. So we are sure that its the same. — Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) May 4, 2020

Aerial distance 194 km — Ritu Jaiswal (@activistritu) May 5, 2020

Here are some reactions of people on the photo:

Marvellous....i dont think anyone in last 3 generation can claim to see it. — Mayank Jaiswal (@mayankjaiswal78) May 4, 2020

What a lovely view.



It’s like rebooting nature in true sense. #GreenRecovery — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) May 4, 2020

🙏Bhavya Darshan ... great to have stumbled across this post from down south india . Thank you ! — Crosworder (@crosworder) May 5, 2020

In the month of April, pictures from Jalandhar, Punjab, also became a part of viral photos on the internet. A person posted that the Himalayan peak could be seen from Jalandhar as well. As per a news source, during the first week of the coronavirus lockdown, more than 85 cities in India saw a drop in air pollution and an increase in air quality.

This was the view from our rooftop at home in Punjab India. For the first time in almost 30 years could clearly see the Himalayas due to India’s lockdown clearing air pollution. Just amazing! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WmWZYQ68lC — Manjit K Kang (@KangManjit) April 3, 2020

Previously, out of the 30 worst polluted urban areas all over the world, 21 belonged to India. This was under the data compiled by the IQAir AirVisual's 2019 World Air Quality Report. Six of the cities were in the top ten. Looking at these statistics, the drop in air pollution in a certain sign of relief in these troubled times.

