No Consensus On Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion At Gandhi-Gehlot Meeting: Sources

With no respite in sight, top Congress leaders failed to reach a consensus on Saturday regarding the cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, as per sources. A meeting was held at ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence which was attended by Priyanka Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, KC Venugopal, State in-charge Ajay Maken. The Rajasthan currently has 21 ministers in its council - 11 with cabinet rank, 10 handling independent charges. The cabinet can be expanded to a maximum of 30 ministers

Rajasthan cabinet expansion: No consensus

Recently, Sachin Pilot met with the Gandhi siblings - Rahul and Priyanka as demand for his inclusion in the government grew among his loyalists. On the other hand, Gehlot has submitted a list of his loyalists whom he wants to be included in the cabinet and head various boards and corporations in the state. Pilot has expressed dissatisfaction over his concerns not being addressed by the three-member committee in the last 10 months, indicating at an imminent party split.

Sachin Pilot's failed rebellion

After Jyotiraditya Scindia's successful rebellion against the erstwhile Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government in March, his peer Sachin Pilot too staged a rebellion in July, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notice to him in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. The Gehlot goverment was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with the Speaker immediately issuing disqualification notices Pilot & his 18 MLAs from the Assembly. Congress later relieved Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM.

The political saga reached the Rajasthan High Court as Pilot and his MLAs challenged their disqualification - with the HC ordering maintaining the 'status quo'. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs and Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. The Gehlot government then won the confidence motion in the Assembly, cutting Pilot to size. Recently, Pilot has been spotted at public rallies with Gehlot and slammed the BJP for speculating 'another rebellion by him'.