4G Internet To Be Restored On A Trial Basis In Selected Areas Of J&K Post August 15

In a massive development on Tuesday, the Centre has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court suggesting the restoration of 4G internet service in Jammu and Kashmir on a trial basis in selected areas. In a decision that comes as a relief for the people in Jammu and Kashmir, Centre told the top court while hearing the petition related to restoration of high-speed internet in the valley that 2G to 4G restoration will be done in one district in Jammu and one district in Kashmir on a trial basis for two months and the process will begin only after Independence Day, that is August 15.

Maintaining that 4G will increase the security threat in the valley, Centre has in its affidavit prepared after consulting its special committee and local authorities stated that services will not be resumed in any area adjoining international border/ LoC and only areas with low intensity of terrorist activities will be considered for the process. Earlier, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had informed the top court that Jammu Kashmir has a new Lt Governor and his assessment is sought in the matter.

Extension of 2G

The Union territory's administration last week extended its ban on high-speed 4G internet till August 19. Internet remains restricted to 2G speed for post-paid sim cards and verified pre-paid sim cards. The administration has maintained that this move is done due to rise in anti-national activities over the coming weeks in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day.

'Apples of Kashmir can now reach Kanyakumari,' says Goyal as Railways launch 'Kisan Rail'

Centre to SC: Will verify 4G claims by L-G Murmu

Centre had also told the Supreme Court that it will verify reported statements made by the former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Ram Madhav that 4G Internet service can be restored in the Union Territory, and sought time to file a reply to the rejoinder affidavit filed by an NGO. A bench of justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai adjourned the hearing for August 7. Calls for restoration of high-speed internet services in the Valley have been raised by many leaders amid Coronavirus pandemic.

No decision on J&K 4G restoration yet; ex-L-G Murmu's statement not applicable: Govt to SC

Current internet scenario in Kashmir

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 in Jammu and Kashmir as the Centre abrogated Article 370 & which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, thus giving special rights to J&K. These restrictions were subsequently eased after the Supreme Court upheld that the continued ban on the internet was 'violation of freedom of expression'. BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley.

J&K admin lifts curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4, 5 after 'reviewing reports'

J&K: No 4G internet till August 19; admin cites 'anti-national activities ahead of I-Day'