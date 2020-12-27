'No One Can Overthrow AIADMK,' Says Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy At Chennai Rally

Asserting AIADMK will reign supreme in the upcoming elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK Co-convener Edappadi K Palaniswamy said, "No one can overthrow AIADMK. Only those who think they can defeat the AIADMK will fall." This statement comes at the party's election campaign rally at the public gathering held at the YMCA in Chennai.

Talking about the history of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and how both the stalwarts, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma had worked towards ensuring public and people come first, through their various beneficiary schemes, the TN CM said the party through various ups and downs has always been together and that it will not break.

'The party has come back stronger'

Citing the fallout following the demise of former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK party president J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswamy stated how the party has gone through a lot of hardships and turmoil but unlike the DMK & Congress, AIADMK was the party that mends its way back stronger. "The party that split when J Jayalalithaa died has come back stronger. Not many parties in the country could do that, neither Congress, not DMK. This was due to Puratchi Thalaivi J Jayalalithaa," he said.

Hinting out at the AMMK and TTV Dinakaran, EPS said, "Few weeds were trying to sabotage and destroy the party. But their efforts turned to dust. Only those who think they can defeat the AIADMK will fall."

Asserting it's the people of Tamil Nadu for whom both J Jayalalithaa and MGR worked, and reminding the people of the various schemes they brought, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said "Both leaders don't have an heir. We are their heirs. Tamil Nadu people are their heirs."

He also talked about the democratic rule of the party saying how every common man can become the Chief Minister under AIADMK. He said that's how the party has given opportunities to several leaders who have risen to power since their induction. "After the demise of Thalaivar MGR, and Amma, the party has seen a lot of changes. Today, I can be the CM, Tomorrow Dy CM OPS can be CM. Day after, you can be the CM too. Such is the power and democratic nature of AIADMK," he stated.

Taking a jibe at Makkal Needhi Maiyyam chief Kamal Haasan and how he had spoken about his learnings from Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, EPS stated, "Many political parties and even their opponents are pronouncing the name MGR today. No one can overthrow AIADMK."

The meeting saw both leaders EPS and OPS talk about the several welfare schemes brought by the AIADMK govt over the years, the promises that the DMK, opposition party did not fulfill when they was in power, as well as sending out a strong message on their victory in the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections.