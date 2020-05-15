No Pending Approvals For Shramik Trains, Says Rajasthan CM Over Piyush Goyal's Allegation

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal drew flak from Ashok Gehlot over his claims that West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are are "not giving enough permission for ‘shramik special’ trains to enter their states”. Denying the allegations. Rajasthan Chief Minister said that there are no pending permissions with his government regarding 'shramik special trains'.

'Skilled at passing their failure'

Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and stated that all permissions regarding the special trains for migrants have been cleared. He also said that Rajasthan government was always of opinion that Railways should be allowed to help migrants. Slamming Piyush Goyal, Gehlot blamed the Railway Minister for 'passing on failures'.

There is no permission pending for any train with govt of Rajasthan. In fact Rajasthan was in strong favour that Railways shd b allowed for commute of Migrants. But I am not surprised to see statement by Railway minister,they are skilled in passing their failure on to state govts https://t.co/cFTDlG6Q2J — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 14, 2020

Special Trains Run From Rajasthan

Several special trains were operated from different parts of Rajasthan for transporting migrant workers to their home states, officials said on Thursday. In Jalore, Udaipur and Jodhpur districts, three trains with 3,398 migrants and workers on-board left for various places in Uttar Pradesh.

