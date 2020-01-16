After Kerala Govt, IUML Moves SC Seeking Stay On CAA; Governor Not Informed, Not Happy

Challenging the Centre's notification announcing the enforcement of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) in the country, Congress ally - Kerala's Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Thursday, has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the act. Moreover, the League has requested the Supreme Court to ask if the Centre had a plan on implementing a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC). Citing the Uttar Pradesh government's move of identifying 40,000 non-muslim immigrants in the state to include under the CAA, IUML has sought a stay on the act. On January 10, the Centre notified that the Act was in force throughout the country.

Kerala BJP Secretary AK Nazeer attacked by SDPI workers after attending pro-CAA meet

IUML seeks stay on CAA

Moreover, IUML has filed another petition citing the opposing arguments of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the interconnection between NRC and National Population Register (NPR). Previously on Tuesday, the Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court against the act. The state has also stopped the activities of the National Population Register (NPR) claiming its connection to the NRC.

BIG: Kerala government challenges CAA in Supreme Court, becomes first state to do so

Governor slams Kerala for excluding him

Reacting to the state's petition against CAA, governor Arif Mohammad Khan said, "I made it clear to everybody that I am under the law and I shall ensure that nobody tried to cross boundaries which are decided by the constitution. I have no problem that they approached the SC, but I should have been informed. I am the constitutional head of state and I got to know through newspapers, that they are challenging constitution," while talking to ANI.

READ | Mamata deplores BJP WB president's 'shot like dogs' comment about anti-CAA agitators

Kerala Assembly passes anti-CAA resolution

On January 4, the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution for not implementing the Act in the state and has also written to the central government regarding the same. Moreover, Vijayan has written to eleven state governments who are against CAA to follow the same pathway against the Act, but the governor Arif Mohammad Khan has called the resolution 'unconstitutional'. The LDF which rules the state has taken a firm stance against CAA and NRC, staging several protests across the state.

208 academicians and VCs write to PM Modi slamming Left politics in university protests