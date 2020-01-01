Nobody Has Right To Object To Kerala Govt's Decision: Nawab Malik On Anti-CAA Resolution

As BJP leaders slam Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for passing the anti-CAA resolution in the Kerala Assembly, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik entered the tiff on Wednesday, opining that nobody has a 'right to object' to a state Assembly's decision.

"We were against the Citizenship law. Many political parties have opposed it on the floor of the House as well as in the public. Every Assembly has a right to pass any resolution against or in support of any issue," said Nawab Malik while speaking to the media.

He asserted that if the Kerala Assembly passes any rightful resolution, then nobody can object the Assembly or CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Union Minister's comment

On Tuesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the state assembly does not hold the power to pass any resolution with regard to the citizenship law.

"Citizenship, naturalisation is entry 17 on the Union list. Therefore, it is only the Parliament that has the power to pass any law with regards to citizenship, not any Assembly, including Kerala," Prasad had said at a press conference.

Slamming the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prasad had said, "The constitution has a mandate -- Parliament - List 1, State Assemblies - List 2." and urged the CM to get better legal advice.

Prasad's comments came after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution seeking to withdraw the CAA with support of Congress, CPI and CPI (M).

Kerala Assembly passes CM Vijayan's Anti-CAA Resolution

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Though the one-day special session was convened to ratify the extension of the reservation for SC and ST in the Assembly and the Parliament for another decade, the resolution against CAA was also taken up in view of the widespread concerns among the public in this regard, official sources said. The resolution was passed by the state assembly.

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. "The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," he said.

