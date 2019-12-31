As Kerala Assembly Passes CM Vijayan's Anti-CAA Resolution, DMK's Stalin 'advises' TN CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Though the one-day special session was convened to ratify the extension of the reservation for SC and ST in the Assembly and the Parliament for another decade, the resolution against CAA was also taken up in view of the widespread concerns among the public in this regard, official sources said. The resolution was passed by the state assembly.

While presenting the resolution, Vijayan said the CAA was against the "secular" outlook and fabric of the country and would lead to religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship. "The Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution," he said.

Noting that the Act had triggered widespread protests among various stratas of society, the Chief Minister said it had dented India's image in front of the international community. Vijayan also ensured the Assembly that there won't be any detention centres in the southern state. When the session began, O Rajagopal, the lone BJP member in the Assembly, objected to the resolution stating that it was "illegal" as both Houses of the Parliament had passed the CAA Act.



The Opposition Congress-led UDF had demanded the Left government to convene a special session and pass a resolution against the CAA during an all-party meeting convened by the Chief Minister on December 29 to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, after Kerala assembly passing the resolution against the CAA and insisting the center to revoke the act. DMK president has welcomed the move and has urged the Tamilnadu chief minister to pass a resolution in Tami Nadu assembly, against the CAA in the upcoming session which is convening on 6th of January.

Anti-CAA violent protests: SDPI & PFI under police scanner for allegedly inciting violence

Anti-CAA protest

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

Meanwhile, after the Act was passed, Section 144 was imposed in Assam, Tripura, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, there has been an internet shutdown in some areas. Videos of protest going violent and Police brutality has also emerged in from various places. The Opposition has called for several rallies and strikes demanding a roll-back of the Act. While 21 people have reportedly died in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Mangalore and 4 in Assam, Police have detained several others. The protest still continues even as the BJP government has decided for an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to spread awareness about the amended Act.

(with PTI inputs)

FIR lodged against Tamil Scholar over "Finish PM, Shah" remark at anti-CAA protest