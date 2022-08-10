Noida Assault Case: Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of Shrikant Tyagi, His Associates

The bail applications of Shrikant Tyagi, the primary accused in the Noida assault case, and his associates Nakul Tyagi, Rahul and Sanjaywas, were reserved by a court on Wednesday. Shrikant Tyagi had contested charges under Sections 419 and 420 levelled against him. On the issue of the cars seized from Tyagi, his counsel claimed all the cars were owned by another person and hence the case of fraud against him doesn’t stand. The court will resume the hearing tomorrow, August 11.

Shrikant Tyagi, who was on the run after a ruckus between his supporters and society members over the planting of saplings in a residential society in Noida, was arrested from Meerut on Tuesday, August 9. He was sent to judicial custody from August 9 till August 23 by the Surajpur court. Tyagi was absconding after an FIR was lodged by the police based on the compalint of a woman member of the society.

Noida assault case

The Shrikant Tyagi saga began with a brawl between a woman society member and Tyagi over the planting of saplings in the Omaxe society of Noida. A video had gone viral of the verbal spat between the two. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and was seen assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words against her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Post the brawl, Shrikant Tyagi’s supporters barged into the Omaxe society and started tormenting the woman who had confronted Tyagi. The police told the court that the accused had created a pro-Tyagi WhatsApp group by the name of Tyagi group and in that group, these accused were asking as many people as possible to reach out to help the family of Shrikant Tyagi.

(Image: PTI/ANI)