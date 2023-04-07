Not Democracy But Dynasty Politics Is In Danger: Amit Shah On Rahul's Disqualification

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lambasted Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi over his "democracy in danger" remark and said that the Gandhi family and dynastic politics are in danger. He also slammed Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over the disqualification of the Gandhi scion.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Yesterday the session of Parliament ended. It never happened in independent India's history that the budget session ended without discussion. But the Opposition leaders did not let the Parliament do work. What was the reason? The reason was that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as the MP. The country will not forgive Opposition parties for disrupting Parliament proceedings over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification."

"As many times as Sonia ji, Rahul ji or anyone else, whenever Modi ji has been abused, the public has made the lotus grow stronger in the mud of these abuses.

Not Indian democracy, but dynastic politics is under threat: Amit Shah to Rahul

Shah attacked the disqualified MP from Wayanad over his controversial remarks on Indian democracy that the latter said during his UK visit. The Home Minister asked the people gathered there, whether any Indian leader should insult the country on foreign land and to this the people echoed-- “No”.

"Congress has lost even the post of Leader of Opposition (in Lok Sabha). This time too, the Modi govt will be formed with more than 300 seats... As many times as Sonia ji, Rahul ji or anyone else, whenever Modi ji has been abused, the public has made the lotus grow stronger in the mud of these abuses," he said.

"They say Democracy is in danger. Democracy is not in danger, your family is in danger. The 'Idea of India' is not in danger, but the idea of the dynasty and autocracy by one family is in danger. You had surrounded the country’s democracy with casteism, dynasty politics and appeasement. PM Modi ended all of these, that’s why you are scared," Shah added.