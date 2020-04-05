Not Enough Testing Kits, PPE For Med Workers: Akhilesh Yadav Highlights 'real Challenges'

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took to Twitter to attack the Centre over its tackling of the Coronavirus crisis. He alleged that there are not enough testing kits for people, not enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health care workers and not enough meals for the poor. He said that providing these things is the "real challenge today".

Making a veiled jibe at PM Modi's call to citizens all across the country to switch off their lights for nine minutes at 9 pm on Sunday, April 5, he wrote, "Think who has been able to get light outside by extinguishing the light inside."

'These are the real challenges today'

Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough Personal Protective Equipment for health care workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor.



These are the real challenges today.



सोचो अंदर की रोशनी बुझाकर

कौन पा सका है बाहर के उजाले — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 5, 2020

On April 2, Akhilesh Yadav had tweeted saying, "If the government is willing to put aside political differences in these difficult times, Samajwadi Party workers can lend a helping hand using cycles to distribute food to the villages, especially to children who rely heavily on mid-day-meals for their daily nutrition. We are ready!"

PM Modi's '9 pm - 9 min' appeal

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic. He asked the people to turn off all lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.

Last month, the Prime Minister had asked people to come out in their balconies and clap and beat utensils to show appreciation for doctors, nurses and others who are on the frontline of the battle against Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have jumped to 3,374, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry has said that there are 3,030 active cases of COVID-19 in India and 267 patients have recovered so far. The death toll because of the deadly virus has risen to 77.

