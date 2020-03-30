'Ensure No Hunger, Else Immunity Will Be Compromised': Akhilesh Advises UP Govt On COVID

Amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make food items available for the poor. He also mentioned that hunger will only reduce peoples' immunity and make the situation worse for them.

In his tweet, Yadav said, "Amid the lockdown, lack of food items is continuously increasing among the poor, this is a big concern. When, where and how food or food items will be available to the poor, the government should announce it first. The government should remember that hunger will reduce their immunity, which will prove to be even more deadly."

देशबंदी में गरीबों के बीच खाने के सामान की कमी लगातार बढ़ रही है, ये चिंता का बहुत बड़ा विषय है। गरीबों को कब, कहाँ व कैसे भोजन या खाद्य सामग्री उपलब्ध होगी इसकी घोषणा सरकार को सबसे पहले करनी चाहिए।



सरकार याद रखे भूख से रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता और घट जाएगी, जो और भी घातक साबित होगा। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 30, 2020

Earlier, on Friday, Yadav had asked for linking grocery stores with the public distribution system in order to ensure proper supply to the people during the nationwide lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Keeping in view the size of the population of Uttar Pradesh, the ration shops are falling short to maintain supplies during these difficult times of corona crisis," Yadav tweeted.

Emergency helpline

Amid the nationwide lockdown for 21 days, Uttar Pradesh government advised the people to use the emergency number--112 if they stuck or they need help. To contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the police are working round the clock. From food to medicines to general distress, emergency number 112, which was launched last year in Uttar Pradesh has received more than 4,000 calls in the past two days of the lockdown regarding various concerns. The Yogi Government on Monday also disbursed Rs 611 crore to 27.5 lakh workers under the MGNREGS scheme.

COVID-19 confirmed cases jump above 1070

There are 75 positive cases of Coronavirus in the state with 17 people being discharged. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071, including 942 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. So far, 29 deaths due to the infection have been reported while 100 individuals have recovered and discharged.

