Not Interested In Rejected Leaders: Suvendu's Jibe At Mukul Roy's Desire To Rejoin BJP

West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy's wish when he expressed his desire of returning to the BJP. This development came after Mukul Roy who was declared untraceable, on Tuesday night stated that he is still a BJP legislator and would like to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Hitting out at Roy, Suvendu Adhikari stated that the saffron party in Bengal is self-independent and is not interested in inducting rejected leaders. "We are not interested in these types of people. We are interested in strengthening the booth. West Bengal BJP is now very self-independent and we don't need to bring any leader. We are not allowing this type of rejected people," said Adhikari.

What did Mukul Roy say?

The 69-year-old, Mukul Roy on Monday night travelled to New Delhi for "some personal work", even as his family initially claimed that he was "missing", only to later accuse the BJP of indulging in dirty politics using the TMC leader who is unwell and not in the "right frame of mind".

"I am a BJP legislator. I want to be with the BJP. The party has made arrangements for my stay here. I want to meet Amit Shah and speak to (party president) J P Nadda,” he said, reported PTI.

The founding member of the TMC switched to the BJP in 2017. He won as a saffron party candidate in the 2011 West Bengal assembly election. He, however, returned to the Trinamool Congress soon after without resigning from the House.

“I was not keeping well for quite some time, so I was away from politics. But right now, I am fine and would again be active in politics," Roy said. He said he is "100 per cent confident that he would never be associated with the TMC". Roy also had a piece of advice for his son Subharanghsu. "He too should join the BJP as it would suit him best," he said.

"My father is extremely unwell": Mukul Roy's son

The drama over Roy's whereabouts evolved since late Monday evening when the family members of the TMC leader claimed he was "untraceable". After reaching Delhi last night, Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had "no specific agenda". "I have come to Delhi. There is nothing specific agenda. I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly. I am an MLA and MP of Delhi," he had said.

The former railway minister's son Subhrangshu had told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening. As there was speculation that Roy could rejoin the BJP, Subhrangshu said his father is "extremely unwell" and suffers from "dementia and Parkinson's disease"."My father is not in the right frame of mind. I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person. After he went missing, I had also filed a police complaint last night," he said.

Roy's son also claimed that his father had undergone "brain surgery" last month and failed to recognise even family members and close associates. Subhrangshu claimed when he came to know on Monday night that the TMC leader was travelling to Delhi by air, he had requested the authorities to de-board him, but by then, "the flight had taken off". "

The speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic single-word Facebook post: "Comeback".