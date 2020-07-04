'Not Involved': Raj Thackeray Issues Statement Over Sushant Singh Rajput Controversy

Amid the nepotism controversy in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, reports on Friday suggested that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will offer help to artists being 'harassed' in the industry. As per reports, the party’s leader Vageesh Saraswat sent out a message to the artists on facing ‘harassment’ and if any ‘gang’ did not allow them to work, they should approach the party. The leader was quoted as saying that the party will ‘teach nepotism a tough lesson.’

Rubbishing the speculations, MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday issued a statement clarifying his and his party's stance on the matter. He clearly states that neither MNS nor any of its wings are involved in any such initiative or controversy.

He wrote: "Since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry stands unsettled and controversies are looming large. Some sections had inadvertently attached the name of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to this issue. The story went ahead to state that if any artist is harassed or victim of injustice, they can approach the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. This piece was carried and circulated widely. I want to make it very clear that neither my party, nor it's various wings are involved in any such controversies/news being spread. Kindly take note of this. Thank you Humbly Yours, Raj Thackeray

Meanwhile, the call for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death is doing the rounds with politicians as well as netizens expressing their views on social media. The anger at star kids too is mounting with rumours of nepotism causing Sushant’s alleged ouster from films. ‘Nepometer’, a tool that gave a score on the number of stars from film families in a movie, too became a talking point.

#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood

Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments pic.twitter.com/LqZFhE6bk8 — nepometer (@nepometer) July 2, 2020

