Sushant Singh Said Yes To 'Dil Bechara' Without Reading The Script, Says Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra gave Sushant Singh Rajput his first break with the film Kai Po Che!, for which he was the casting director. The two were best of friends and Sushant decided to be a part of Mukesh's career as a director when he decided to do Dil Bechara as proof of their friendship.

The director recently gave an interview to a news portal where he went on to reveal that Sushant had said yes to his film without even reading the script. He recalled saying that Sushant knew that Mukesh’s heart was on directing his own film and the actor promised Mukesh that he would work in his film.

The casting director went on to reveal that when he planned on making his first film, apart from a great actor he wanted someone who would understand him, as a friend and stand by him no matter what during the entire journey. He further added saying that he remembered Sushant and his promise about starring in his first film and the actor kept his promise.

Mukesh further revealed that when he approached Sushant for Dil Bechara, he directly said yes without even reading the script of the film. He said that they always had this strong emotional connection with each other.

He also said how Sushant used to give his suggestions as to how a scene could be shot. He revealed that the actor had always helped him improve the scene. They even used to read the dialogues together and said that if Sushant felt at any point that the creativeness of the scene could be improved, he would always point it out. Mukesh also revealed that they used to sit down and discuss the matter at length.

About the film

Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, has been announced for a digital release. The movie will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, and will be available for everyone to watch, which includes subscribers and non-subscribers too. Dil Bechara also features newcomer Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. The movie is reported to be a remake of the Hollywood film, The Fault in Our Stars that released in 2014. Take a look at the poster.

