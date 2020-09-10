Om Birla On COVID-19 Measures In LS: '62% Of Operations Digitalised, All MPs To Be Tested'

Addressing the media on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla elaborated on the measures to combat COVID-19 in the monsoon session of Parliament. Acknowledging that it was challenging to conduct the session amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, he mentioned that all MPs will undergo testing for COVID-19. Pointing out that 62% of the Lower House's operations had been digitalized, he affirmed that the Lok Sabha will go 100% digital eventually. He also stated that all members had sent their questions online, a first in the history of Parliament.

Stressing that the attendance of the Parliamentarians shall be recorded through a mobile App, Birla added that 257 members will sit in Lok Sabha, 172 in the visitors' gallery and the remaining MPs in the Rajya Sabha. He assured that sanitization will be carried out on a regular basis. The Monsoon session, delayed because of the COVID-19 crisis, will be held from September 14 to October 1 without any weekend break. While the Lok Sabha will conduct its proceedings from 9 am to 1 pm on the first day of the session, the members of the Lower House shall sit from 3 pm to 7 pm till October 1.

Congress demands Deputy Speaker election

A day earlier, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called for the election of the Deputy Speaker to be held in the upcoming Monsoon session. Writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chowdhury reminded him that the seat of the Deputy Speaker must be filled either by election or consensus as per the constitutional mandate. He noted that this post is offered to the opposition party by default.

According to him, this was an opportune moment as the Rajya Sabha is also set to elect the Deputy Chairman. AIADMK's M Thambidurai served as the Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker during the first term of the Modi government. However, this position is lying vacant since May 2019, which makes this the longest period of a Lok Sabha functioning without a Deputy Speaker. But, the proceedings of the Lower House are not hampered in the absence of the Speaker owing to the existence of a constitution-mandated panel of 10 MPs.

