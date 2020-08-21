In A First, Employees Of Lok Sabha Would Get Allowances For Uniform Instead Of Cloth Piece

First time in history, the employees working in the lower house, the Lok Sabha shall be getting a greater say in their uniforms.

A grant, upto Rs 16,000 would be given to all the male employees and upto Rs 17,000 to all the female employees. The stewards of the chamber would be get Rs 8,000 every year and the drivers would get Rs 9,000.Female security executives would be getting Rs 17,000 every year and the male executives would get Rs 16,000.

Read | CSK CEO says 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni has rediscovered his rhythm ahead of IPL 2020

Read | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 29 lakhs; recovery rate at 78.28%

"The people working in the parliament, belong to five key branches, including reporting, table office, and security, would receive grants. The reason is because they would be dealing with the Members of the Parliament(MP) and various other guests. They are the face of the Parliament Secretariat and hence, their uniforms must the symbolic of dignity and glamour of the Parliament,” an official told Hindustan Times.

"Another benefit of the system is, that the employees will be able to buy their new uniforms whenever they wish to, instead of getting them every two years. The employees are free to buy clothes, that adhere to the fixed color patterns of quality," said another official.

At present, the dress code is a pattern saree for the women employees and a safari suit of either Blue, Fawn, Prussian blue, or charcoal, depending upon the section in one works at.

Read | Karnataka CM slams Congress for politicising Bengaluru violence says 'truth will come out'

Read | IPL relives MI star Hardik Pandya's explosive 34-ball 91 vs KKR in 2019; watch video