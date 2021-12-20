Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday called the draft proposal of the delimitation commission 'unacceptable'. The NC leader claimed that the distribution of newly created Assembly seats with six going to Jammu and one going to Kashmir was not justified. He also alleged that the Commission appeared to be allowing the "political agenda" of the Bharatiya Janata party rather than following the 2011 census data.

"It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been it’s only consideration. Contrary to the promised “scientific approach” it’s a political approach," the former J&K Chief Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jitendra Singh after meeting with NC MPs Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone, and Hasnain Masoodi said that the leaders were satisfied with the parameters followed by the delimitation commission.

However, the National Conference called Singh's statement was misleading. "Misrepresenting and distorting the facts with malicious intention! Very misleading statement. We have clearly expressed our resentment over the draft of the Delimitation Commission, the biased process of seat-sharing. The party will NOT be a signatory to this report," NC tweeted.

J&K delimitation commission proposes additional 6 seats for Jammu, 1 for Kashmir

The Delimitation Commission on J&K has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 seats for Scheduled Castes and Schedules Tribes. The draft proposal has received a strong protest from NC which said that it would not sign the report in its present form. The PDP, People's Conference and JK Apni Party have also protested strongly against the draft recommendations.

At present, the Jammu division has 37 seats and Kashmir 46. According to the 2011 census, the population of the Kashmir division is 68.83 lakh and the Jammu region 53.72 lakh. According to a statement issued by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai-headed delimitation commission, associate members appreciated that the fact commission visited J&K and met several people and assured that all necessary assistance would be provided in the work of delimitation. The commission has asked all associate members to submit their views on the draft proposal to increase seats by December 31.

