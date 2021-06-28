Last Updated:

Omar Abdullah Condemns Terrorist Attack On Former J&K SPO Fayaz Ahmed And Family

Former SPO Fayaz Ahmed and his wife died after terrorists attacked them at their house on Monday. Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Omar Abdullah, former SPO's martyred

Image: PTI/@ANI/Twitter


The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JMNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned the attack on former Special Police Officer (SPO), Fayaz Ahmad, and his wife. In a tweet, Abdullah described the unfortunate incident as 'cowardly' and prayed for well being of the martyr's loved ones. The SPO and his wife martyred after they were shot dead at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. 

The JMNC Vice President also called the attack 'dastardly'.

Attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad and wife

The terrorists barged into SPO Fayaz Ahmad's house and fired indiscriminately at the family members. The family was rushed to the hospital where SPO and his wife breathed last. His daughter could sustain the bullet injuries and was later shifted to Srinagar for further treatment. The cop's son was in the Indian Army who had earlier received death threats but he never resigned. 

READ | J&K: Former SPO Fayaz Ahmad and wife shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also 'strongly condemned the 'brutal terrorist attack'. 

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also called the attack 'cowardly' and tweeted with a condoling message. 

Security forces thwart terror attacks in Kashmir

Last week, another police officer Parvaiz Ahmad Dar was also shot at by two unidentified terrorists when he was going to offer prayers in Srinagar's Menganwaji Nowgam area. He succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital.

READ | J&K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha condemns the brutal killing of inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar

In early June, two cops were killed after terrorists attacked a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore’s Arampora, Jammu and Kashmir. 

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar informed ANI, “Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack”.

READ | Karnataka: Congress MLA backs Zameer Ahmad's call to project Siddaramaiah as CM candidate

Last month, another cop, Javaid Ahmad, was shot at by terrorists near his residence in Srinagar. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

READ | J&K: Policeman martyred after terrorist attack in Srinagar, LG Manoj Sinha condemns act

One more incident of shooting was reported in June where an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed near his home at Saidapora of Srinagar. 

An official manning police control room Srinagar said, “There was firing on the policeman and he was taken to SKIMS but he has succumbed to his injuries”.

READ | J&K: Two CRPF personnel martyred, two injured in terrorist attack in Lawaypora
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND