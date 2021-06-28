Omar Abdullah Condemns Terrorist Attack On Former J&K SPO Fayaz Ahmed And Family

The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JMNC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday strongly condemned the attack on former Special Police Officer (SPO), Fayaz Ahmad, and his wife. In a tweet, Abdullah described the unfortunate incident as 'cowardly' and prayed for well being of the martyr's loved ones. The SPO and his wife martyred after they were shot dead at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The JMNC Vice President also called the attack 'dastardly'.

I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife & his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 28, 2021

Attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad and wife

The terrorists barged into SPO Fayaz Ahmad's house and fired indiscriminately at the family members. The family was rushed to the hospital where SPO and his wife breathed last. His daughter could sustain the bullet injuries and was later shifted to Srinagar for further treatment. The cop's son was in the Indian Army who had earlier received death threats but he never resigned.

#Terrorists barged into the house of SPO Fayaz Ahmad of Hariparigam Awantipora & fired #indiscriminately. In this #terror incident, he along with his wife & daughter recieved #critical gunshot injuries. Fayaz Ahmad #succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off. Search going on. — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 27, 2021

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha also 'strongly condemned the 'brutal terrorist attack'.

I strongly condemn brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad & his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 27, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti also called the attack 'cowardly' and tweeted with a condoling message.

No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly attack in Awantipora that claimed the lives of a JKP officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife & daughter. May Allah Ta’aala grant them maghfirat & their loved ones the fortitude to bear this loss. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 28, 2021

Security forces thwart terror attacks in Kashmir

Last week, another police officer Parvaiz Ahmad Dar was also shot at by two unidentified terrorists when he was going to offer prayers in Srinagar's Menganwaji Nowgam area. He succumbed to his injuries later at a local hospital.

In early June, two cops were killed after terrorists attacked a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Sopore’s Arampora, Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar informed ANI, “Two policemen and two civilians lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Sopore. Two other police personnel are injured. Lashkar-e-Taiba is behind this attack”.

Last month, another cop, Javaid Ahmad, was shot at by terrorists near his residence in Srinagar. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

One more incident of shooting was reported in June where an off-duty Jammu and Kashmir policeman was killed near his home at Saidapora of Srinagar.

An official manning police control room Srinagar said, “There was firing on the policeman and he was taken to SKIMS but he has succumbed to his injuries”.