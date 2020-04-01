'What Does BCCI Know About COVID-19?': Omar Abdullah Takes A Dig As IPL 2020 Nears

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took a jibe at BCCI for not giving an official confirmation on the cancellation of IPL amid Coronavirus pandemic. This statement from Abdullah came minutes after Wimbledon was called off for the year 2020 due to the virus. Meanwhile, the Coronavirus pandemic has seen the IPL 2020 postponed to April 15 as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus. The IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29 but was postponed until April 15. However, rumours suggest that the tournament could be cancelled altogether.

Taking to Twitter, Abdullah mentioned the cancellation of all the major events which was sarcastically intuned with BCCI's postponement of IPL.

Euro 2020 postponed. Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed. Wimbledon 2020 cancelled. IPL 2020 - “we intend to start on 15th April.........” What does BCCI know about #COVIDー19 that the rest of the world doesn’t seem to know. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 1, 2020

The cancellation of IPL 2020 could leave franchises and BCCI bearing heavy losses and the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) chief has revealed that international and domestic players' annual salaries cut could be cut as a result of the same.

The escalating world health crisis rocked the sports world as a plethora of big events have been called off. The Indian Open, which was scheduled to take place from March 19 to 22 at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed. The ongoing season of the NBA has been suspended after a player tested positive for Coronavirus.

With the pandemic spreading rapidly in Europe, football has taken a huge hit, with several games being played behind closed doors, while Italian defender Daniele Rugani became the first player to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Furthermore, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have also been postponed due to the outbreak.

