IPL 2020 Could Be Held From September-November 2020 If T20 WC Gets Cancelled: Reports

The IPL 2020 which was scheduled to start from March 29 has been postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The situation in the country doesn't look very promising with the number of coronavirus cases rising rapidly. And it seems like the IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled in all likelihood.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Steve Smith likely to lose out on ₹12.5 crore deal for second time since 2018 ahead of IPL 2020

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

However, according to reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

According to a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 cancellation amidst Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to make MS Dhoni retire from cricket says Brad Hogg

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

T20 World Cup 2020 to be called off?

According to multiple media reports recently, the 2020 T20 World Cup that is set to take place later this year in Australia might as well be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November this year. There is still some time left for the T20 World Cup to go ahead but some leading stakeholders in the game have proposed to the ICC that the T20 World Cup should be postponed for now.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Mumbai Indians play virtual match on Twitter against CSK on Mar 29 at 8 PM

Reports suggest that if the T20 World Cup is cancelled this year, it is unlikely to take place before 2022. Australia have reportedly shut down its international borders to the world until mid-September. In such a scenario, it will be extremely difficult for Australia to prepare for the T20 World Cup and cancellation looks like the only option going forward.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: IPL 2020 set to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis, no mega auction next year

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM